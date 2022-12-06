CBP Implements Split Processing for NEXUS and FAST

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has implemented Split Processing at the Fort Erie/Peace Bridge Border Crossing for NEXUS/Free and Secure Trade (FAST) Trusted Traveler Programs (TTP) Enrollment Center. A similar split interview process was previously implemented successfully at the Alexandria Bay, N.Y. Port of Entry and Lansdowne Border Crossing and these initiatives represent key strategies to address ongoing demand.

As of December 1, conditionally approved NEXUS and FAST applicants of CBP's Trusted Traveler Programs may now complete the interview portion of the enrollment process at the Fort Erie/Peace Bridge Enrollment Centers.

Applicants are required to be screened in both Canada and the United States. Additionally, applicants must attend interviews with both U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Canada Border Services Agency to fully complete the required processing.

To enroll in this specific program, applicants need to ensure during their online process to select the Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada location, where detailed information and directions will be provided. Appointments are Required at this location; Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Please visit CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs site for exact locations of processing, hours of operation, as well as information on how to apply for or renew your membership. The available appointments for both NEXUS and FAST will be filled at a limited capacity working up to full capacity over the next few weeks.

“CBP and CBSA rely on our close collaboration and strong relationship to support the NEXUS program and its mission to help facilitate travel of trusted and low-risk travelers,” Troy Miller, Acting Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “We are proud of the NEXUS program and the historic cooperation we have achieved in facilitating the travel of trusted and low-risk travelers and remain committed to keeping NEXUS a viable option for the traveling public.”

