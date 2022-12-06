Submit Release
Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents prevented a narcotic smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas. On Dec. 4, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station were working their assigned duties when they noticed people attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S. At the same time, Border Patrol agents observed a vehicle leaving an area on Riverfront Street.  Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on U.S. Highway 83, but the vehicle failed to yield. Moments later, the vehicle came to a stop when several individuals absconded out of the vehicle. Border Patrol agents proceeded to approach the vehicle and were able to apprehend the driver and a passenger.

A thorough search of the vehicle yielded six bundles inside the vehicle.  Agents tested the bundles which yielded a positive result for marijuana.  The bundles had a weight of 518.65 lbs., with a street value of $414,920.

The subjects and narcotics were taken to Laredo South Station to be processed accordingly.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.

 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

