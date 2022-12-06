Air and Marine Operations agents and partners conduct multiple search warrants, arrest 6

BELLINGHAM, Wash. —Bellingham-based Air and Marine Operations ground teams and H125 aircrews took part in multiple high-risk search warrant operations involving federal, state, and local partners that led to the arrests of six members of a drug distribution conspiracy operating in Skagit and Whatcom counties on Nov. 30. The six individuals were charged federally Wednesday morning.

Bellingham Air and Marine Branch agents worked with law enforcement partners in an inter-agency law enforcement investigation that led to the search warrant operation surge on Nov. 30. As a direct result of this investigative and operational cooperation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office federally charged six individuals, and seized 85,000 fentanyl pills, approximately five pounds of fentanyl powder, 14 pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, 11 pounds of cocaine, five vehicles, and $185,000.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bellingham Resident Office, working with the Whatcom County Drug and Gang Task Force, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Bureau of Indian Affairs, Washington State Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, CBP Air and Marine Operations, the Lummi Police Department, the Everson Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

