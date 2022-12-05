Ilham Aliyev received Assistant to the President of Russia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Igor Levitin, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation.

Igor Levitin conveyed the greetings of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings to the Russian President.

The sides welcomed the development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral ties, including economic relations, and stressed the importance of joint work in the fields of transport and infrastructure.

During the conversation, they discussed the issues of expansion of the opportunities in transport, transit and logistics, including the North-South transportation corridor in bilateral and regional formats, as well as the Zangazur corridor.