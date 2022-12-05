Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,023 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received Assistant to the President of Russia

AZERBAIJAN, December 5 - 05 december 2022, 12:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Igor Levitin, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation.

Igor Levitin conveyed the greetings of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings to the Russian President.

The sides welcomed the development of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral ties, including economic relations, and stressed the importance of joint work in the fields of transport and infrastructure.

During the conversation, they discussed the issues of expansion of the opportunities in transport, transit and logistics, including the North-South transportation corridor in bilateral and regional formats, as well as the Zangazur corridor.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received Assistant to the President of Russia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.