Ilham Aliyev received the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan

AZERBAIJAN, December 5 - 05 december 2022, 12:35

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov.

Rashid Meredov conveyed to the head of state the greetings of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the Chairman of the People`s Council Chamber of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked Rashid Meredov to convey his greetings to Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in various fields, including economic, transport, and humanitarian areas.

They emphasized the role of the head of state`s visit to Turkmenistan this year and the meetings he held with the President of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the People`s Council Chamber of the National Assembly during the visit in terms of developing bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

