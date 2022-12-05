Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,209 in the last 365 days.

Cytus Finance Invites You to Join Us at The Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - Cytus Finance, a BridgeFi Protocol making sustainable yields possible with Real World Assets, is proud to announce its participation in Benzinga’s very first Future of Crypto Conference.

Scarlet Chen, CEO, will be speaking at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Members of the Cytus Finance will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

Register here for Benzinga’s Future of Crypto Conference which will take place December 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City.

“As an investor and builder, myself, I know how important it is to be aware of where the opportunities lie,” said Benzinga founder and CEO Jason Raznick. “The Future of Crypto conference will enable me, alongside the brightest minds in this emerging industry, to convene and talk big ideas, opportunities and threats, as well as create relationships.”

About Cytus Finance

Cytus is a bridge infrastructure between DeFi and TradFi to bring arbitrage opportunities to both worlds. Since June 2022, Cytus has been focusing on channeling high and sustainable yield in Real World Finance to DeFi by bringing US Treasury Bill and Real Estate Debt on-chain.

About The Future of Crypto

In a 1-day Marathon at New York City’s Pier Sixty, Benzinga is hosting a conference that will dive into various industries crypto is impacting. Benzinga’s Future of Crypto Conference will put you in front of over forty of the biggest thought leaders, builders, and financiers.

For further information:
Fred Yen
VP of Marketing
858-707-5878
itsfred@robinland.io

You just read:

Cytus Finance Invites You to Join Us at The Benzinga Future of Crypto Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.