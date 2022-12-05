Global Hydrogen Production Pump Solutions Market Report 2022-2026: Growth Opportunities in Fuel Cell-Combined Heat and Power (FC-CHP) for Industrial and Commercial Applications

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pump Solutions in the Global Hydrogen Production Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A 25% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030 are necessary to keep global warming to 1.5C.

One of the most promising ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to use hydrogen as an energy carrier, making it a critical fuel in the move to sustainable energy generation. Since new-generation pumps are vital for increased hydrogen production, the pump market growth is inevitable.

However, the market is not without challenges. Although hydrogen is a renewable energy source, most hydrogen produced today comes from fossil fuels, releasing CO2 into the environment.

High capital expenses in hydrogen production, storage, and infrastructure installation; the absence of supportive regulatory frameworks; and end users' lack of awareness and acceptance of hydrogen hinder the pump market's growth.

Research Scope

In this study, the publisher assesses the impact of various trends and obstacles on pump manufacturers' prospects in the hydrogen market.

Other information includes:

Growth metrics, such as revenue forecast (2020-2026), growth rate, and competitive environment

Factors driving and restraining market growth

Future opportunities, challenges, and application areas

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Pump Solutions in the Global Hydrogen Production Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

The Hydrogen Economy

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Hydrogen Production Pumps

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Hydrogen Production Hotspots

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Global Warming Drives the Shift Toward a Hydrogen Economy

Growth Opportunity 2: Geographical Expansion Leads to Hydrogen Market Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: Green Hydrogen Growth Catalyzes the Hydrogen Economy

Growth Opportunity 4: Fuel Cell-Combined Heat and Power (FC-CHP) for Industrial and Commercial Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ukkf9q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets