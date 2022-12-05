Global Hydrogen Production Pump Solutions Market Report 2022-2026: Growth Opportunities in Fuel Cell-Combined Heat and Power (FC-CHP) for Industrial and Commercial Applications
A 25% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030 are necessary to keep global warming to 1.5C.
One of the most promising ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to use hydrogen as an energy carrier, making it a critical fuel in the move to sustainable energy generation. Since new-generation pumps are vital for increased hydrogen production, the pump market growth is inevitable.
However, the market is not without challenges. Although hydrogen is a renewable energy source, most hydrogen produced today comes from fossil fuels, releasing CO2 into the environment.
High capital expenses in hydrogen production, storage, and infrastructure installation; the absence of supportive regulatory frameworks; and end users' lack of awareness and acceptance of hydrogen hinder the pump market's growth.
Research Scope
In this study, the publisher assesses the impact of various trends and obstacles on pump manufacturers' prospects in the hydrogen market.
Other information includes:
- Growth metrics, such as revenue forecast (2020-2026), growth rate, and competitive environment
- Factors driving and restraining market growth
- Future opportunities, challenges, and application areas
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Pump Solutions in the Global Hydrogen Production Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- The Hydrogen Economy
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Hydrogen Production Pumps
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Hydrogen Production Hotspots
- Competitive Environment
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Global Warming Drives the Shift Toward a Hydrogen Economy
- Growth Opportunity 2: Geographical Expansion Leads to Hydrogen Market Growth
- Growth Opportunity 3: Green Hydrogen Growth Catalyzes the Hydrogen Economy
- Growth Opportunity 4: Fuel Cell-Combined Heat and Power (FC-CHP) for Industrial and Commercial Applications
