Appointment of Kelly M. Fay Rodríguez as Special Representative for International Labor Affairs

We recognize the essential role labor plays in building the U.S. and global economy and in sustaining democracy and protecting human rights around the world. To help lead this work, the U.S. Department of State is appointing Kelly M. Fay Rodríguez as the Department’s Special Representative for International Labor Affairs.

Ms. Fay Rodríguez will lead the Department’s global engagement to promote international worker rights, to elevate labor diplomacy in our foreign policy bilaterally and multilaterally, and to leverage foreign policy tools and commitments for the benefit of American workers and businesses.

Special Representative Fay Rodríguez is internationally recognized for her work on labor issues. Prior to her appointment, she served as Trade and Labor Oversight Counsel for the Ways and Means Committee, and also served several years at the AFL-CIO and Solidarity Center. She holds a JD from City University of New York School of Law, where she was a Haywood Burns Human and Civil Rights Law Fellow, and a BA from Trinity College-Hartford.

For more information, visit the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor page. You can follow the activities of Special Representative Fay Rodríguez on the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor’s Facebook and Twitter @StateDRL and Instagram @usa_humanrights .