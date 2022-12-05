HAWAI‘I BEGINS A NEW CHAPTER WITH INAUGURATION OF GOVERNOR JOSH B. GREEN, M.D.

HONOLULU, HI – Hawai‘i began a new chapter today with the inauguration and swearing-in of Josh B. Green, M.D., as the ninth Governor of the State of Hawai‘i. Governor Green officially began his term with a message of unification, with Hawai‘i as one ‘ohana – one family.

With his work as a doctor on the Big Island and the years that followed as a member of the House of Representatives, the Senate, and as Lt. Governor, Green has seen the difficulties faced by local families.

As Lt. Governor, Green began to address the homeless crisis inspired by the work at Kahauiki village, identifying land in Waimānalo and Kalaeloa to place a few tiny homes and create kauhale, or villages. This work will continue under his leadership as Governor, including plans to immediately authorize the release of the $50 million of grants-in-aid before the new year, and outreach that has already begun with each of Hawai‘i’s mayors to build kauhale communities in every county.

With the many challenges facing the state, Green outlined plans to unite the state towards a common purpose, including:

Empowering the Department of Hawaiian Homelands to deliver on the state’s commitment to Native Hawaiians by housing the thousands of Hawaiian families on the waiting list.

Addressing the healthcare disparities that affect the citizens of Hawai‘i.

Using scholarships to pay down loans that healthcare professionals like social workers, nurses, and doctors have accrued, they can afford to provide care for those in Hawai‘i who need it the most.

Eliminating regressive taxes, like the tax on food and medicine, which often disproportionately impacts those struggling to survive from paycheck to paycheck.

Finding a path to restore justice to those who have lost their way and have been forgotten by the legal system, but do not deserve to be lost forever.

Addressing the effects of climate change on Hawai‘i and the planet, and reaching the state’s ambitious renewable energy goals.

“When we come together, we can meet any challenge, and accomplish anything we set our minds to,” words with which Governor Green launched his inaugural address. “We can set an example for the whole world on the issues of housing, homelessness, poverty, and climate change if we truly come together and commit to putting our values of ‘ohana and aloha into practice – and make them a reality for everyone in Hawai‘i.”

Green was sworn in before an uplifted crowd of thousands at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena. Sylvia Luke was sworn in as Lt. Governor for the State of Hawai‘i, making history as the first person of Korean ancestry elected to statewide office.

Joining First Lady Jaime Kanani Green and the first family, and Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke in attendance were former Governors and First Ladies, Gov. George Ariyoshi and Jean Ariyoshi, Gov. John Waihe‘e and Lynne Waihe‘e, Gov. Linda Lingle, Gov. Neil Abercrombie and Dr. Nancie Caraway, and Gov. David Ige and Dawn Ige. Our ali‘i trusts and royal societies were also present, including representatives from The Queen’s Health Systems, King William Charles Lunalilo Trust, The Kamehameha Schools, ‘Ahahui Ka‘ahumanu, Hale O Nā Ali ‘i, Māmakakaua, Daughters of Hawai‘i, and the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.

Governor Green recently announced the appointments of key cabinet and executive staff leadership roles, signaling the most expeditious assembling of a gubernatorial administration in the state’s history.

