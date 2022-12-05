Self-Defense Camp for Women and Girls | New Round

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce a new round of Self-Defense Camp for Women and Girls in Tashkent in 2023!

Personal safety should be your right no matter where you are, whether you are in your home, workplace, or on the street. Unfortunately, the fact that one in three women and girls experiences physical violence in their lifetime, most frequently by a person they know, is proof that this is not the case.

The problem is so widespread that, more likely than not, someone around you – a family member, neighbor, co-worker, friend, or even you yourself – has experienced this type of abuse. Unfortunately, harassment and stalking on the street is an everyday reality for women around the world.

To build the skills and confidence that women and girls need to protect themselves, the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent is launching a new round of self-defense camps for women and girls in Tashkent. The project will be conducted in collaboration with Head Coach of the Women’s Sambo National Team of Uzbekistan, professional Jiu-jitsu and Judo instructors, and a professional psychologist and member of the American Psychological Association—all alumni of U.S. exchange programs.

Classes will take place at BeFit Box, a state-of-the-art gym facility, and will run for three months beginning in January 2023. The exact start date will be communicated to all selected participants. There will be two age groups with a maximum of 30 participants each.

Group A: Girls ages 13-18; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 15:00 to 16:00

Girls ages 13-18; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 15:00 to 16:00 Group B: Women ages 18 and up; Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 20:00 to 21:00

Participants will learn a set of techniques and exercises to defend themselves against physical threats and how to maintain strength and overall wellbeing. The physical training program will be complemented by mental health coaching and individual and group therapy sessions led by a professional alumni psychologist.

In addition to self-defense skills, participants will learn conflict resolution, open communication, and stress management techniques.

The classes are open to girls and women over 13 years old, regardless of fitness level or prior training experience.

To register for the third round of our self-defense classes, please follow this link: https://forms.gle/GcWN5Uynybo69Q8g7

Registration deadline: Monday, December 12, 2022*

*Only 500 applications will be registered. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis until the deadline or until we reach the 500 cap, whichever comes first.

Please feel free to distribute this information among girls and women in your community.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

This project is for girls and women only

Classes are free of charge

Participants will be selected based on their application

The classes will take place at BeFit Box in Tashkent

