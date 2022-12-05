MDC offers free nest box building event in Jefferson City Dec. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites participants ages 7-12 years old to give back to nature through creating a nest box for winter birds around their home. This event will run from 10-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.

Participants will discover what species of animals may take shelter or nest within a bird house or cavity. Then, participants will assemble and decorate their very own nest box to take home.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4NX. Any questions about this event can be directed to the instructor, Austin Lambert, at austin.lambert@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.