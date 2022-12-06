Submit Release
HOPEfest 2022 Sets New Fundraising Record for Children Are People

CAP

HOPEfest 2022 Attendees

CAP students, volunteers and staff at HOPEfest 2022.

Organization’s fall fundraising event garnered support from throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In one night, we raised what used to be CAP’s entire annual budget. To say our supporters came through for us is a huge understatement.”
— Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP
GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, raised more than $350,000 at its recent HOPEfest event on November 12 at the Premier Centre in Hendersonville, Tenn.

Hosted by Rashad Rayford, an award-winning actor, poet and speaker, and featuring music from The Nashville Soundz, HOPEfest is CAP’s most successful fundraiser to date. The event’s online and silent auctions featured a wide variety of sought-after items, including a seven-day cruise package, autographed memorabilia from Jon Bon Jovi and Morgan Wallen, and a resort vacation in Panama City, Florida.

The auctions also included a 35-piece art collection, worth more than $100,000, that had HOPEfest attendees buzzing. People from 13 states, as well as Canada, placed bids on items that fueled unprecedented financial support for CAP.

The art donation came from Park West Gallery, which has brought the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. John Block, Principal Auctioneer and Executive Vice President of Park West Gallery, said he was astounded by the level of support CAP received at HOPEfest.

“The art collection featured beautiful pieces from some of the most talented artists working today, so I knew it was going to generate interest and raise a good level of funds,” said Block. “But I never anticipated that so many people from different places would step up like they did to support such a wonderful organization like CAP. We couldn’t be happier.”

Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP, said HOPEfest’s monumental returns speak volumes about the organization’s volunteers, staff, supporters and students.

“In one night, we raised what used to be CAP’s entire annual budget. To say our supporters came through for us is a huge understatement,” said Superczynski. “From our friends at Park West Gallery to the wonderful volunteers who read to our students, CAP supporters are unparalleled in their dedication to this organization and our students. We can’t do what we do without them.”

CAP is the brainchild of Fred Bailey. Born blind, and the 10th of 15 children to sharecroppers in Gallatin, Tenn., Bailey learned how to deal with disadvantage at an early age. Working his way to a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and a fruitful career, Bailey created CAP to give the youth in his community access to positive adult mentors that teach the values of hard work and self-discipline.

CAP is preparing to open the doors on its new home, a bigger building that will be able to serve more students than ever before. That means the organization will also need more volunteers and more donations to continue its mission. If you would like to volunteer and/or donate to CAP, please visit childrenarepeopletn.org.

About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP’s programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future. For more information, visit childrenarepeopletn.org.

