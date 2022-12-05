Submit Release
OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Host Educational and Networking Events at 18th Annual International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)

Continues IPOS Corporate Partnership as Double Diamond Sponsor

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced plans to host educational and networking events at IPOS and its continued support of the event as a Double Diamond sponsor. IPOS, a branch of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA), is a leading educational meeting for pediatric orthopedic surgeons. Over 500 pediatric orthopedic surgeons are registered to attend the meeting from December 6-10, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

“We are extremely excited to connect with our surgeon customers and continue to partner with them in education, through hands-on experience with expanding product portfolio,” said David Bailey, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics. “I am particularly proud of our continued partnership with POSNA because we share the same goal, to continue to help more kids by advancing the field of pediatric orthopedic surgery.”

OrthoPediatrics IPOS 2022 Events:

Pre-course

  • Oops – Surgical Error: Disclosure, Discussion and Resolution
    Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 6:30pm ET

Industry Spotlight Sessions

  • Implants in the Pediatric Foot: What to Use, and When
    Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 3:50pm ET – Java Sea
  • External Fixation in the Younger Patient
    Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 4:55pm ET – Java Sea
  • Pediatric Femoral Nailing from A to Z
    Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10:35am ET – Java Sea
  • Advancements in Treating Pediatric Scoliosis: Losing the Lead with Intraoperative Flash Navigation and Preserving Motion with Non-Fusion Treatments
    Friday, December 9, 2022, 10:35am ET – Java Sea

Mentoring Event

  • Women in Pediatric Orthopedics
    Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 6:00pm-8:00pm ET – Vivo Italian Kitchen University City Walk
    Join OrthoPediatrics for great conversation led by a panel of women pediatric orthopedic surgeons.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 46 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts
Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com


Primary Logo

