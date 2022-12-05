Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UK National Security Adviser Barrow

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK National Security Adviser Tim Barrow today in London. They affirmed plans for continued support to Ukraine, including in the face of Russia’s ongoing, outrageous attacks on critical infrastructure. They also discussed shared priorities such as supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and working expeditiously to come to agreement with the EU on implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.