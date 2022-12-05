Calgary Window Tinting Brings Safety and Privacy to Alberta Residents Working From Home
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary Window Tinting, one of the city’s leading window film and tinting provider, is pleased to share that the company has seen an uptick in residential services following the increase in the countrywide switch to working from home.
Now more than ever, at-home workers are looking for new ways to enhance the comfort and security of their home offices. By installing high-quality solar film, security film, and window tinting, the company is helping residents prevent the harmful effects of UV ray exposure, protect their screens from the sun’s glare, and ensure ongoing privacy while working from home.
Since 2014, Calgary Window Tinting has focused on delivering car window tinting, paint protection film, and car ceramic coating for vehicles and commercial buildings. While home services have always been available, the current increased demand for residential services is a welcomed growth for the local business.
Calgary Window Tinting’s residential customers seek out window tinting because it lowers the amount of harsh sunlight entering the space, reduces glare, minimizes the damage of shattered windows, makes it hard for onlookers to see who's inside, and lessens heat transmission to monitor a house’s temperature.
A variety of window film options are available for residential and commercial applications, including:
● Solar Window Films. The most common type of window tinting for Calgary residents, quality solar window films block up to 99% of harmful UV rays, prevent the fading of furnishings, keeps inhabitants cool and comfortable, and brings down energy costs.
● Privacy Window Films. Perfect for residents who crave privacy, this window film makes it difficult for strangers from being able to peek inside the home. It protects the visibility of prized possessions and deters thieves but doesn’t obstruct the outside view for people inside the home.
● Security Window Films: In the unfortunate event of a home break-in, these safety-focused window films prevent the glass from shattering and spreading, lowering the chances of someone getting hurt. They also help minimize breaks or shatters during a hailstorm. As a result of the security film on the glass, it can withstand more direct force.
Customers can rely on Calgary Window Tinting’s well-trained staff, which includes certified installers, offering home and commercial window tinting. The company’s high-quality films do not fade or bubble over time, each project receives personalized service.
“As a small local business, we understand first-hand the importance of getting installations perfect every time,” said Waqas, who is also one of the company’s certified installers. “That’s why we work only with high-tier film manufacturers and approach each customer’s unique needs with detail-oriented dedication.”
To explore home window tinting options and pricing, contact Calgary Window Tinting to get a quote. Bookings are available online, and the team is available to call directly at 403-354-3120, 7 days a week from 7 AM - 8 PM. Learn more about the company and its services by heading to www.calgarywindowtinting.ca
Waqas
Now more than ever, at-home workers are looking for new ways to enhance the comfort and security of their home offices. By installing high-quality solar film, security film, and window tinting, the company is helping residents prevent the harmful effects of UV ray exposure, protect their screens from the sun’s glare, and ensure ongoing privacy while working from home.
Since 2014, Calgary Window Tinting has focused on delivering car window tinting, paint protection film, and car ceramic coating for vehicles and commercial buildings. While home services have always been available, the current increased demand for residential services is a welcomed growth for the local business.
Calgary Window Tinting’s residential customers seek out window tinting because it lowers the amount of harsh sunlight entering the space, reduces glare, minimizes the damage of shattered windows, makes it hard for onlookers to see who's inside, and lessens heat transmission to monitor a house’s temperature.
A variety of window film options are available for residential and commercial applications, including:
● Solar Window Films. The most common type of window tinting for Calgary residents, quality solar window films block up to 99% of harmful UV rays, prevent the fading of furnishings, keeps inhabitants cool and comfortable, and brings down energy costs.
● Privacy Window Films. Perfect for residents who crave privacy, this window film makes it difficult for strangers from being able to peek inside the home. It protects the visibility of prized possessions and deters thieves but doesn’t obstruct the outside view for people inside the home.
● Security Window Films: In the unfortunate event of a home break-in, these safety-focused window films prevent the glass from shattering and spreading, lowering the chances of someone getting hurt. They also help minimize breaks or shatters during a hailstorm. As a result of the security film on the glass, it can withstand more direct force.
Customers can rely on Calgary Window Tinting’s well-trained staff, which includes certified installers, offering home and commercial window tinting. The company’s high-quality films do not fade or bubble over time, each project receives personalized service.
“As a small local business, we understand first-hand the importance of getting installations perfect every time,” said Waqas, who is also one of the company’s certified installers. “That’s why we work only with high-tier film manufacturers and approach each customer’s unique needs with detail-oriented dedication.”
To explore home window tinting options and pricing, contact Calgary Window Tinting to get a quote. Bookings are available online, and the team is available to call directly at 403-354-3120, 7 days a week from 7 AM - 8 PM. Learn more about the company and its services by heading to www.calgarywindowtinting.ca
Waqas
Calgary Window Tinting
+1 403-354-3120
info@calgarywindowtinting.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter