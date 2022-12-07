Attorney Matthew Breen, Founder of Lowcountry Law, LLC Launches New and Improved Website
Lowcountry Law, LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website - www.lowcountry-law.com
To help improve user experience and provide more value to injured South Carolinians, Mount Pleasant injury lawyer Matthew Breen, founder of Lowcountry Law, LLC has greatly enhanced his firm's website to create an educational resource to improve the availability of useful, relevant information while opening a line of communication by including features and functionality that keep up with the latest in web technology.
One of the key stand-out features included on the new site is a professional, real-time chat service that allows web visitors and clients alike to speak to a live, qualified chat assistant 24/7, answering questions, scheduling consultations, and providing support.
They have also harnessed the power of social media by utilizing all the major platforms in a way that works in tandem with the website. Specifically, by creating an extensive video library on the website and on the law firm's new YouTube channel, users can find answers to frequently asked questions related to personal injury and workers' compensation law in South Carolina. For answers to frequently asked questions about personal injury or workers' compensation law in South Carolina, we encourage you to watch our video library to get the answers you need from a dedicated Mount Pleasant workers' compensation lawyer and injury attorney.
About Lowcountry Law, LLC
Lowcountry Law, LLC, in Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach, offers legal counsel for personal injury, workers' compensation, and civil litigation claims across South Carolina. Matthew Breen founded the firm with a mission to speak out for those who need to be heard, with the aim to pursue his clients' best possible outcomes. He stays true to the firm's motto, always available for our clients. Attorney Breen is pleased to have helped many clients over the years, including multiple six-figure settlements.
About Attorney Matthew Breen
Attorney Matthew Breen is a second-generation Attorney and graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. After The Citadel, Matthew attended and graduated from the Charleston School of Law. He passed the South Carolina Bar with a score that ranked in the top 1% of scores nationally and enabled Matthew to practice in over 37 States and Territories. In addition to South Carolina, Matthew is also admitted to the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of South Carolina, and North Carolina. He has also been named to the SuperLawyers Rising Stars list for 2020 and has a Gold Client Champion from Martindale-Hubbell.
From car wrecks, truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims to civil litigation, Lowcountry Law, LLC works tirelessly to protect the rights of its clients and to help them receive the maximum compensation they deserve.
You can visit their website online to request a free, confidential consultation with dedicated South Carolina personal injury lawyer Matthew Breen.
Meet Attorney Matthew Mitchell Breen of Lowcountry Law, LLC