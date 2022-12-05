Submit Release
Attorney General O’Connor Files Embezzlement Charges Against Contractor Couple, Encourages Additional Victims to Come Forward

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General John O’Connor filed Embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against an Oklahoma husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.

Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts of Embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses. If convicted, they each face up to 72 years in prison and over $100,000 in restitution.

According to investigators, the Dowlings, who owned V&J Steel Buildings LLC, took a combined $116,922.75 from 14 victims for construction projects they either never started or began but did not complete.

The investigation, conducted by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit, uncovered alleged fraud dating back to November 2020.

Attorney General O’Connor suspects that, because of the Dowlings’ long-term pattern of alleged fraudulent behavior, there are additional victims.

“If you have done business with V&J Steel Buildings LLC or are trying to get in touch with the Dowlings regarding work they have not finished, please contact our office,” said General O’Connor. “Through these constant prosecutions, we want to make Oklahoma an unattractive marketplace for con men and women. My office will continue to hold those accountable who try to take advantage of Oklahomans.”

Consumers who believe they have been a victim of V&J Steel Buildings or the Dowlings should file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.

For tips on how to avoid contractor fraud, visit https://www.oag.ok.gov/consumer-protection-unit.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The McIntosh County case number is: CF-2022-166.

 

