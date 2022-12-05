Lincoln Warehouse Staffing Agency Provide 5 Key Tips for New Warehouse Managers

Submit Release
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top agencies to find jobs in Lincoln, released a white paper on five key tips for new warehouse managers. Managing day-to-day warehouse operations is no easy feat, especially for those new to the role. Supervising a team of people who work together to reach a common goal requires unique skills and a willingness to adapt to changing circumstances in a fast-paced warehouse.

The first tip that was mentioned was prioritizing employees’ benefits. “Warehouse work is intense and physically demanding. As a manager, it’s your responsibility to see to the well-being and comfort of your employees,” Jenny Moraga stated, who is the owner of LaborMax Staffing in Lincoln. “If your team members are stressed and overworked, it will affect productivity, safety, and customer satisfaction.” Some ideas mentioned for prioritizing employees’ benefits were getting feedback, prioritize wellness, designated break areas, and access to a kitchen. The white paper also mentions working with your local general labor staffing agency in Lincoln or surrounding areas – especially during seasonal crunches or tight deadlines – to help prevent burn outs.

The second tip that was mentioned was providing training opportunities. A warehouse is only as efficient as its workers, which is why proper training is essential. LaborMax mention that employees must understand processes, technologies, equipment, and organization to do their jobs. As technology evolves, processes change, and skills learned, new managers should stay on top of skills and safety training, providing new material and refresher courses as needed.

Keeping the warehouse organized was the third tip. “An organized warehouse helps employees remain productive and efficient even as orders increase. Cluttered work areas slow workers and create unsafe conditions, leading to accidents and injuries,” Moraga stated. “Create set locations for all products and equipment. Audit the warehouse quarterly to ensure you are using space appropriately. Label all products and inventory according to industry standards. Place like items together.”

Avoiding micromanaging was the fourth tip mentioned. Although accuracy, safety, and efficiency are essential in every warehouse, no employee appreciates a manager constantly hovering over them to ensure they don’t make a mistake. Throughout the white paper, it mentions to consider ways to help workers remain productive when unexpected events necessitate changes in the workflow without making them feel like they aren’t doing their jobs.

Finally, the fifth tip was delegating tasks efficiently. “It’s easy for new managers to get bogged down in the details of warehouse operations, but it’s crucial to stay focused on the big picture of the entire facility,” Moraga stated. “By getting to know the capabilities of your staff, investing time in regular training, staying organized, and delegating tasks efficiently, you’ll create an environment where schedules run smoothly, deadlines are met—and your employees thrive.”

For more information regarding LaborMax Staffing in Lincoln or more tips related to warehouse management, please visit labormax.net or call (402) 413-8177. Companies and the public can also visit LaborMax Staffing's location at 300 N 27th St Ste B, Lincoln, NE 68503.

