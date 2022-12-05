Attorney General Kaul, Law Enforcement Coalition Warn of Recent Criminal Elder Fraud Scam

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of law enforcement led by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wisconsinites of a recent flurry of scams targeting seniors across the state.

The scams consist of a senior receiving a phone call from someone pretending to be law enforcement or an attorney. This individual falsely claims a family member has been involved in a car accident, was arrested and demands large sums, between $10,000 and $20,000 of cash for bond payment. The scammer, a purported “bond agent” then arrives at the home of the senior and picks up the cash payment. Over $100,000 has been lost by innocent Wisconsin seniors in recent weeks.

If contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement or an attorney, do not provide payment without independently verifying their identity and the validity of the claims. Call law enforcement if you or someone you know has been impacted by a similar scam.

Wisconsinites can help fight patient and elder abuse by reporting abuse at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org and 1-833-586-0107.

This case is being investigated by Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in partnership with the following agencies: Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Fitchburg Police Department, Green Bay Police Department, Hobart Lawrence Police Department, Jefferson Police Department, Lake Delton Police Department, Madison Police Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, New Lisbon Police Department, Randolph Police Department, Reedsburg Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Wrightstown Police Department and the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office.