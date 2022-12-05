Evergreen Management Group Helps Families In Need Prepare For Thanksgiving For 23rd Consecutive Year

BEDFORD, N.H., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group, an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout the southern and Upper Valley, New Hampshire and Northern, Massachusetts area, partnered with The Salvation Army for the 23rd consecutive year to ensure that families in need did not go hungry this past Thanksgiving. Every year since 1979, the company adopts three families to ensure that they have a full holiday feast. All 80 company employees donated food items or cash that was used to purchase items, such as turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, roasting pans, and more. In addition, each family received a gift card from a local grocery store so they could purchase any necessary last-minute items.

Often referred to as "the army behind The Army," volunteers play a crucial role in The Salvation Army's ability to support the entire community. They help The Salvation Army care for homeless and needy families while serving 30 million people through a myriad of social services. These include assistance with disaster response, social services, casework and counseling, senior centers, youth services, and Veterans programs. Today, The Salvation Army is active in virtually every corner of the world and serves in 131 countries, offering a message of healing and hope to all those in need. For more information, please visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.

The event was part of Associa's Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company's commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

"Over the past 23 years, we have truly made a difference in the lives of those families we have adopted for Thanksgiving," said Patricia Tremblay, Evergreen Management Group executive vice president. "It gives our team members a tremendous sense of pleasure and satisfaction knowing they have been able to directly help those in need."

