Amber Specialty Pharmacy Named Partner of WeInfuse's Specialty Pharmacy Connect Program

Amber Specialty Pharmacy is excited to announce that it is a partner of WeInfuse's Specialty Pharmacy Connect Program. This partnership and integration will provide infusion centers with direct ordering access of specialty prescription medications and will reduce administrative burdens associated with payer-mandated specialty pharmacy requirements.

Amber Specialty Pharmacy provides personalized and reliable care to those with complex and chronic conditions with a dedicated team that can guide patients through this new process. Amber Specialty Pharmacy cares for patients in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico with its 19 physical locations and has been proudly serving patients for 25 years.

"The Amber Specialty Pharmacy team is excited for this partnership and integration with WeInfuse," said Kristin Williams, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. "We believe it will bring easier access when ordering through our specialty pharmacy and will provide a more streamlined approach to the entire process for all WeInfuse clients. Having the ability to link the order with the client's inventory system will be extremely beneficial for everyone involved. Amber looks forward to simplifying the process for infusion centers."

The SpecRx electronic ordering integration (eOrder) is set to go live in 2023. This feature will work alongside WeInfuse's existing predictive inventory tool and will allow infusion clinics to order specialty pharmacy medications directly from the WeInfuse Specialty Pharmacy Inventory Management module. While the eOrder integration may take several months to develop, WeInfuse clients will immediately be provided with dedicated Amber Specialty Pharmacy phone, fax and email lines of communication.

"Unlike with Buy & Bill distributors, specialty pharmacies have historically had very little in the way of personalized customer service," said CEO and Co-founder of WeInfuse, Bryan Johnson. "We are excited to be working with Amber's team, who will provide a white-glove and truly customer-centric service for our mutual clients. With the WeInfuse and Amber integration, we will be taking the specialty pharmacy experience to a new level."

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with 25 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with an additional 18 locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named the 2020 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.

WeInfuse is a nationwide software and consulting service provider for infusion therapy. Backed by over 30 years of experience in the infusion space, CEO Bryan Johnson and COO Reece Norris have dedicated their careers to serving the infusion delivery channel. WeInfuse software simplifies the infusion workflow, increases profitability, decreases staff burnout, and improves clinical outcomes.

