Solid Power, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Investigates Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Solid Power, Inc. SLDP to determine whether certain Solid Power officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. Solid Power focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States.

Solid Power, Inc.'s (SLDP) CEO Abruptly Resigns

On November 29, 2022, Solid Power announced that Douglas Campbell had decided to retire from his role as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following this news, Solid Power's stock fell 14.45% on November 30, 2022.

