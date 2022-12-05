December 5, 2022 - Special Grand Jury Releases Report on Loudoun County Public Schools

Commonwealth of Virginia

Special Grand Jury Releases Report on Loudoun County Public Schools

~ The special grand jury was empaneled at the request of Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate the events leading up to two sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools ~

RICHMOND, VA – A Loudoun County judge ordered the release today of the special grand jury’s report on Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS). While the Office of the Attorney General requested the special grand jury, this report is the product of the Loudoun County citizens randomly selected to serve as jurors. The special grand jury was empaneled on April 7, 2022 by the Loudoun County Circuit Court upon motion of the Attorney General acting within authority granted pursuant to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order 4.

Attorney General Miyares issued the following statement on the report:

“This special grand jury was the epitome of professionalism. In the face of intense public speculation, the members were incredibly engaged, worked tirelessly, and spent countless days away from their families and jobs to conduct a thorough investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Attorney General Miyares. “I encourage everyone to read their report, and look forward to the positive change in LCPS resulting from their work.”

The special grand jury has not been discharged.

Read the report HERE.

