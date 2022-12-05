Submit Release
Lowell Oyster Named 2023 Maine’s National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

The Maine Principals’ Association (MPA) is pleased to announce that Lowell Oyster, Assistant Principal of Bonny Eagle Middle School in Buxton, has been named Maine’s National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.  He will be honored by the MPA at its annual awards banquet at the Spring Conference on April 27, 2023, at the Samoset Resort in Rockport, Maine.

Mr. Oyster received this award because of his strong emphasis on community outreach.  He has the ability to build connections across diverse stakeholders and goes to extraordinary lengths to meet the needs of students and staff.  He loves being an assistant principal and believes it is the best job in the world.

In announcing Mr. Oyster’s selection as 2023 Maine’s National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year, MPA Executive Director, Dr. Holly Blair noted, “The MPA is pleased to recognize Lowell Oyster as Maine’s National Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year.  He is a reflective educational leader who people seek out and look to for guidance and leadership.  Mr. Oyster focuses on the strengths of the people he works with to lift and accentuate each team member, making the overall school community stronger.”

Mr. Oyster received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Maine, Orono, in 2005.  In 2007, he earned his Master of Science Degree in Middle Level Education also from UMaine.  He then obtained his Certificate of Advanced Studies from the University of Southern Maine in 2015.

Mr. Oyster started his educational career as a math/science teacher at Bonny Eagle Middle School in 2007.  During this time, he took on the following school and/or district level leadership positions: Clan Leader, Symposium Leader, Math Meet Coordinator, Continuous Improvement Team member, Certification Steering Committee member, and was the 7th grade Baseball Coach.  In 2017, Mr. Oyster became the Assistant Principal of Bonny Eagle where he has served in this capacity ever since.

Mr. Lowell Oyster is a member of the Maine Principals’ Association and National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP).

The Maine Principals’ Association is a professional association representing Maine’s Pre-K-12 educational leaders. The Association dates its history back to 1921 and focuses its work on promoting the principalship, educational leadership, and promoting and administering interscholastic activities in grades 9-12.

