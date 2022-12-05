Environmental penalties issued for the 3rd quarter of 2022

Department of Ecology News Release - Dec. 5, 2022

OLYMPIA –

The Washington Department of Ecology issued $36,400 in penalties of $1,000 or more from July through September 2022.

Ecology works with thousands of businesses and individuals to help them comply with state laws. Penalties are issued in cases where non-compliance continues after Ecology has provided technical assistance or warnings, or for particularly serious violations.

The money owed from penalties may be reduced from the issued amount due to settlement or court rulings. Funds collected go to the state’s general fund or to dedicated pollution prevention accounts.

Ecology strives to protect, preserve, and enhance Washington’s environment and promote wise management for current and future generations. When someone pollutes Washington’s land, air or waters, Ecology enforces state and federal regulations in hopes of changing behavior and deterring future violations.

Penalties for July-September 2022

