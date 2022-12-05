Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Market size was worth USD 11.2 billion in 2021 & it will grow at a CAGR of 3.9%% during the forecast period 2022-2029 : GreyViews

Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Market Size By Product Type (Cream and Spray), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Online), By Application (Outdoors, Swimming, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, distribution channel, and application. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market are Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L'oreal, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, Bioderma Laboratories, Unilever, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The increasing population of millennial parents mainly drives the growth of this market. Baby sunscreen made of minerals shields against UV radiation while deeply nourishing your child's skin. Shea butter, aloe vera, zinc oxide, and cocoa butter are all included in this product's rich formulation, which hydrates, soothes, and treats dry skin. It also treats skin damage. Growing consumer concern about skin protection from the sun's harmful rays and increased awareness of skin cancer are key reasons fueling market expansion. Baby sun care product sales have decreased due to the COVID-19 epidemic as more people are choosing to work from home, which allows parents to travel less and keep their children at home for longer periods. Due to this aspect, consumers decreased their travel in 2020 for leisure, recreation, and sporting events, which in turn decreased consumer spending. Due to growing health concerns, the infant mineral sunscreen lotion market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for organic and natural personal care products. Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion is created especially for sensitive skin and is non-irritating. It can be applied to any body part where the sun will shine because it is non-greasy and allergy-free. It is a fantastic and secure option for all ages, but it is specially made for babies.

Scope of Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., L'oreal, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, Bioderma Laboratories, Unilever, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Cream segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes cream and spray. The cream segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Creams are easy to use on kids and do not get into the eyes or any sensitive part of the busy, propelling the segment's growth. In addition, creams have a good texture and nice consistency, making them easy to apply and remove from the babies' skin.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The Distribution Channels segment includes hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, and online. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the availability of a large selection of infant personal care goods compared to other distribution channels/platforms, consumers choose to buy baby mineral sunscreen lotion from hypermarkets and supermarkets. In addition, supermarkets and hypermarkets provide baby personal care products at lower pricing than other retail establishments.

The outdoor segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes the segment includes outdoors, swimming, and others. The outdoor segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The skin of babies is sensitive which makes them prone to several rashes and infections when exposed to the outdoor environment. So, in most cases, it is advisable to use mineral sunscreen lotions when going outdoors to avoid sunburns, tanning, rashes, and allergies.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North America region witnessed a major share. The busy lifestyle of consumers in North America and the rise in the female working population are the major factors that fuel market growth. Other major factors include the high purchasing power of consumers and the inclination toward a better lifestyle that boosts market growth. An upsurge in the number of retail outlets bolsters the demand for baby skincare products. This has significantly driven the growth of the baby mineral sunscreen lotion market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The surge in purchasing power and changes in lifestyle have been the major factors contributing to the baby mineral sunscreen lotion market growth in Asia-Pacific. In addition, India and China are among the major suppliers of baby sunscreen lotions in some parts of the world.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market size was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.9 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Germany has one of the leading baby mineral sunscreen lotion industries in Europe. Consumers in Europe and North America are increasingly concerned with the quality of their purchases. As a result, they think about the components of infant personal care products before making a final decision. Premium-priced organic and natural baby personal care products are becoming more popular in the baby skincare market. Natural skincare products are being developed by numerous established and emerging successful businesses in the North American and European markets.

China

China's Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market size was valued at USD 1.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2029. The rising population and increased disposable income in China have favored the demand for baby mineral sunscreen lotion. Moreover, China is one of the biggest importers and retail markets for baby mineral sunscreen lotion.

India

India's Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market size was valued at USD 0.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.8 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. The factors, including increasing population, increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles, have driven the growth of the India Baby Mineral Sunscreen Lotion market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing population of millennial parents.

