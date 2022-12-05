Betty J. Houbion from ReZolve LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MURRELLS INLET, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Across the globe, billions of people use the Internet every day. From online dating, to shopping, banking, and posting our treasured photos, we are fortunate to have the Internet at our fingertips. Unfortunately, the dark side of the web is also accessible to predators including human traffickers who are getting more tech savvy utilizing digital platforms in order to not only lure and recruit unsuspecting victims, but to surreptitiously perform criminal transactions. Luckily, law enforcement are accessing better tools to assist them in detecting trafficking networks and not only prevent people from being exploited but catching traffickers and punishing them to the full extent of the law.

Betty Houbion is a human sex trafficking educator, advocate, and one of the most influential voices in raising awareness.

As Betty continues to be one of the strongest advocates against trafficking, she is excited to discuss how technology is advancing our fight to stop it one day for good. To combat the horrors of human trafficking, law enforcement can benefit from the latest technologies to aid them in catching these evasive predators, she says. That’s because human trafficking is prevalent in places we would never suspect, from affluent communities to impoverished ones, in rural areas to large cities. To shut down this insidious widespread modern slavery, police need to gather evidence.

Once unequipped to gather hard evidence against perpetrators now thanks to the capacity of big data analytics, law enforcement have become armed with new tools to build criminal cases.

One such tool used by Law enforcement agencies is the use of data visualization technologies that provides real-time views of locations, are able to gather fact based, clear- cut evidence, greatly increasing the likelihood of solving crimes more rapidly. Smartphones, computers and cloud domains are rapidly disengaged and easily decoded, speeding up investigations which is very much needed in terms of stopping the perpetrators as quickly as possible.

Furthermore, law enforcement agencies should be turning to more fact-based, hard evidence to create compelling cases and increase the chances of conviction once perpetrators have been caught. As traffickers themselves become more sophisticated in how they utilize today’s technologies, the best evidence against them is often digital including text messages.

Another way is through the use of Air tags, a tracking device developed by Apple, designed to help people find personal objects. Betty suggests they can be helpful for instance if an individual carries it around and is abducted, they can be tracked. However, since Apple Tags came out there have been some small cases of stalkers planting them on unsuspecting women by slipping it into their bags, so on the other hand traffickers can use this to carry out sinister ways to commit crimes. However, when used effectively the Air tags, are an excellent way to help us if the unthinkable were to happen to us. Currently, Apple has come out with a device to put an end to this.

As more technology emerges there is hope for us to one day put an end to criminal activity and help us live in a safer and peaceful world.

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/betty-houbion-98ab0317/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno