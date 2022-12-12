New Charity Gives Free "Glamping" Trips in 2023
Unique nature immersion program encourages healing and connection.MARINA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Land Stewards has launched their new program, A Way With Nature, a unique 3-day nature immersion experience primarily focused on on serving disadvantaged and vulnerable* communities at no cost to participants. Whether guests have camping experience or not, this non-profit will stoke their guests in one of their "glamping" tents, prepare wholesome meals, and teach proper camping etiquette, while inspiring the love of nature and healing in a safe environment. By no means is this a luxury camping experience. Most of the retreats are held on public access lands in off-grid locations without the amenities of electricity or wi-fi.
The program is designed to take the financial, emotional, and mental stress off guests so they can "unplug" and fully enjoy their wilderness experience. Their model is likened to an all-inclusive retreat that provides basic needs - food, water, shelter and outdoor education - only it is entirely funded by donations.
Co-founder Michael Bertzfield explains "A Way With Nature was created because access to the outdoors is becoming increasingly difficult for these disadvantaged groups. Nature has immense positive effects on our mental health and well-being. We want to help as many people as possible experience the benefits."
Currently, National Land Stewards is hosting small groups in California, but they plan to expand their capacity in 2023 and years to come. For more information or how to get involved, support the organization, or make a tax deductible donation, please visit www.nationallandstewards.org.
*Disadvantaged and vulnerable communities include but are not limited to minorities, elderly, low income, indigenous, LGBTQI+, single parent families, at-risk groups, people with disabilities, suffering from depression, addiction and anxiety.
ABOUT NATIONAL LAND STEWARDS
Founded in March 2022, National Land Stewards is a 501c3 non-profit charitable organization with the mission to Inspire healthy, sustainable land stewardship practices on public and private lands; Encourage mindful, responsible recreation and community-based conservation; Restore ecological integrity of our environment with hands on workshops and events; Improve wilderness access and outdoor education programs for disadvantaged communities.
Media Contact:
Belinda Jasmine
bjasmine@nationallandstewards.org
www.nationallandstewards.org
Belinda Jasmine
National Land Stewards
+1 (831) 200-3180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other