HIP Video Promo presents: Kelsie Kimberlin releases the music video for "Fruit Basket", with vocals by Pedro Vengoechea

Ambitious and talented 22-year-old Kelsie Kimberlin has shared over a dozen releases. In her latest single "Fruit Basket", her love for Latin music shines.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music industry is widely known for its cutthroat disposition and always-on mentality, making it tough to get to the top and even harder to stay there. For the ambitious and talented 22-year-old Kelsie Kimberlin, she is a natural for the business. With her 2020 debut “Lobotomy,” addressing people’s growing tendency to forgo critical thinking, she made musical audiences flock to her expressed perspectives on society and her rooted authenticity ever-present in each single. She has shared over a dozen more releases since then and has already recorded more than 150 original songs with half a dozen music videos. This enthusiasm and motivation align well with her latest single, “Fruit Basket,” on par with her fruitful, ingenious output and eagerness to succeed. Ultimately, Kimberlin is not just a singer by craft; she engages in every part of her art — writing, recording, performing, and shooting videos — epitomizing what it means to be an artist with creativity at the core of her personality.

Kimberlin’s love for Latin music shines in this upbeat, feel-good track. Her smooth and spritely vocal timbre adds a welcomed splash of sonic color coinciding with the vibrant culture, which Colombian singer and producer Pedro Vengoechea also matches in his Spanish lyrical delivery. Together, they embrace the genre’s style, as classical guitar playing and driving drum beats further the distinctive musical aesthetic. Vengoechea’s swagger blends so nicely with Kimberlin’s easy going spirit telling audiences to live life to the fullest and appreciate the little things that make it all worth it. Despite the world’s ongoing challenges and horrors, Kimberlin provides the light radiating happiness and hope for fulfilling todays and better tomorrows.

Every frame of “Fruit Basket” takes full advantage of the mesmeric beauty and vivid hues of Cartagena, Colombia. From the bright-painted city walls to the multicolored flags and umbrellas hanging between them, there is no better destination for Kimberlin’s celebration of life and its inherent marvels. Of course, fruit baskets are plentiful and are worn on the heads of the local Palenqueras dancing in the streets, too. Overall, no detail is left untouched throughout this captivating performance, with joy exuding from Kimberlin’s visual.

