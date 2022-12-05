CURE Media Group announces D.L. Hughley as keynote panel moderator for the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes and Health Equity Heroes awards

Event honors individuals making a difference for patients living with multiple myeloma

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to providing cancer updates and research to the more than 1 million patients, survivors, and caregivers, today announced comedian, actor and radio host, D.L. Hughley as the keynote of the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® and Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Heroes awards. The recognition event, which honors individuals for their heroic contributions in the field of multiple myeloma (MM) or in the individual lives of those living with the disease, will be held on December 11 at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans, and streamed virtually.







"It is a true honor to welcome D.L. Hughley to the Multiple Myeloma Heroes® awards as the keynote panel moderator,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of CURE Media Group. “For patients with multiple myeloma, having a strong support team is critical to helping to manage their treatment journey, and we are proud to honor these individuals for their dedication and contributions to make a meaningful difference in the lives of every patient.”

D.L. Hughley will moderate, “Health Equity in Multiple Myeloma Panel Discussion” alongside noted guests, Valarie Traynham, a patient advocate, and Joseph Mikhael, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, International Myeloma Foundation and Professor, Translational Genomics Research Institute, City of Hope Cancer Center. This important and open discussion will reveal what it means to be a part of the myeloma advocacy community, some of the challenges and disparities in this space, and ways patients, advocates and health care professionals can have a role in improving health equity in multiple myeloma. The rare disease impacts around 35,000 people a year, but it disproportionately impacts Black people more than any other racial and ethnic group. Knowing the facts, risks, and what to look for can improve our chances of being healthier.

D.L. is currently the Executive Producer and star of “D.L. Hughley: UnCut” on the Laugh Out Loud Network. As one of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians on the road today, he has also made quite an impression in the television, film, literary and radio arenas. D.L. can currently be heard nationwide as host of his own afternoon radio show, “The D.L. Hughley Show,” which is nationally syndicated in over 60 cities across the country.

“Even as a Comedian, there is nothing funny about not taking my health seriously,” said Hughley. “Culturally, we have an inherent fear of knowing we have a terminal disease, especially cancer. Cancer runs in my immediate family so there are things I have to do to stay on top of my health. Being aware, early detection and knowing what you can do are key.”

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson will sponsor this event as part of their commitment to improving health equity. “We are honored to sponsor this important discussion about the disproportionate impact of multiple myeloma in the Black community and to supporting actionable solutions to bring awareness and drive change, said Tyrone Brewer, President, Oncology, Janssen Biotech, Inc. “We’re also proud to honor the recipients of the 2022 Multiple Myeloma Heroes® awards and first-ever Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Heroes awards, championing the incredible work these healthcare professionals and patient advocates are leading to make a difference for the multiple myeloma community.”

Multiple Myeloma Heroes® recognizes those who have made a significant impact in the lives of patients with MM. Multiple Myeloma Health Equity Heroes recognizes those who have made an impact in breaking down systemic barriers, created solutions that resulted in health equity or led efforts to help address disparities. Winners were nominated by patients, caregivers, advocates, or health care professionals for their heroic contributions in the field or in the individual lives of those living with the disease.

