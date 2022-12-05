NYC City Hall to Host a Groundbreaking Faith-Based Affordable Housing Summit
The Mayor, together with nonprofit, public sector, and faith leaders, will launch an affordable housing action plan and support for faith-based institutions.NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 7, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, nonprofit organization Bricks and Mortals, and other partners will host a Faith-Based Affordable Housing Summit to educate clergy and houses of worship around affordable housing and development for their communities.
Faith-based organizations (FBOs) play a critical role in providing homelessness, housing, and other services to New Yorkers. This Summit provides a comprehensive overview of affordable housing development strategies for faith-based organizations who want to leverage their valuable property to address homelessness and the housing crisis.
The Mayor’s Working Group on Faith-Based Affordable Housing & Community Development, which Mayor Adams commissioned last June, drafted a brand new action plan to enable houses of worship across the city to maximize their buildings, better serve their communities, and create the supports necessary to address immediate housing needs and the needs of New Yorkers for generations to come.
There are more than 5,600 faith properties in New York’s five boroughs, on average delivering 40% of vital human services in the city. Nationally, an individual sacred site on average generates over $1.7 million in economic impact annually, and although New York City FBOs are without much property, they provide a large footprint of support in their communities. One evaluation of an FBO near Washington Square Park concluded that it generated nearly $10 million in economic impact annually.
For the health and sustainability of the City, it’s crucial to unlock real estate equity for houses of worship. The working group’s action plan — in tandem with the Summit — presents concrete solutions that would allow faith properties to develop affordable housing on their properties, supporting the City and their communities in meeting this crisis.
Expert panelists include:
- Eric Adams, New York City Mayor
- Pastor Gil Monrose, Executive Director/Faith Advisor, NYC Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships
- Neil Coleman, Executive Director, Trinity Church Wall Street Philanthropies
- Commissioner Adolfo Carrion, Housing Preservation & Development
- Kate Toth, Executive Director, Bricks and Mortals
- Jessica Katz, Chief Housing Officer, Office of the NYC Mayor
- Beatriz De La Torre, Managing Director, Housing and Homelessness, Trinity Church Wall Street
- Dr. Malcolm Punter, President and CEO, Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement
- Rachel Hildebrandt, Director, National Fund for Sacred Places, Partners for Sacred Places
To most effectively support faith-based institutions, the Summit will provide clergy and other leaders with in-depth one-on-one consultations with experts in the field, including non-profit organizations, architects, attorneys, and more, to determine the viability to develop affordable housing on their property.
The Summit will be held on December 7th from 9AM - 3PM at Trinity Wall Street Church (76 Broadway).
About Bricks and Mortals: Bricks and Mortals is a grassroots membership organization comprised of individuals and organizations from faith-based institutions and the development sector that provides resources, connections and trainings in order to empower congregations in NYC to maximize and monetize their real property to support mission, benefit the community and continue their good work.
