EPC and VIS Announce Joint Collaboration on 8-inch Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Manufacturing
EPC and VIS Announce Joint Collaboration on 8-inch Gallium Nitride Power Semiconductor Manufacturing
EPC’s GaN devices have superior performance, are easy to use, are extremely small, highly reliable, and very affordable. We are excited to partner with VIS.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) strengthens market leadership in gallium nitride power conversion by adding significant 8-inch manufacturing capacities in collaboration with Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS).
— Alex Lidow, CEO and Co-Founder
EPC, the world’s leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power FETs and integrated circuits (ICs), and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS), a leading specialty IC foundry service provider, today jointly announced a multi-year production agreement to produce gallium nitride-based power semiconductors. EPC will utilize VIS’ 8-inch (200 mm) wafer fabrication capabilities, significantly increasing manufacturing capacities for EPC’s high-performance GaN transistors and integrated circuits. Manufacturing will commence in early 2023.
The products manufactured at VIS, an Automotive IATF 16949 certified foundry, will meet the growing demand for GaN power devices in data centers, electric vehicles, solar inverters, robotics, and space systems.
“EPC’s GaN devices have superior performance, are easy to use, are extremely small, highly reliable, and very affordable. We are excited to partner with VIS to take advantage of their advanced, highly reliable, GaN platform to expand our capacity and meet our growing customers’ demands,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC.
“VIS’ leading specialty IC manufacturing expertise, combined with EPC’s product design capability and outstanding figure of merit (FOM) of GaN, will deliver greater energy efficiency for more eco-friendly high-performance computing and electric vehicle applications,” said John Wei, COO of VIS. “We are thrilled to partner with EPC to bring this new-generation power device to new markets and applications, making contributions to environmental sustainability.”
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.
Visit our web site: www.epc-co.com
Follow EPC on social media: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
About VIS
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) is a leading specialty IC foundry service provider. Since its inception in 1994 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, VIS has been achieving continuous success in its technology development and production efficiency improvement. VIS offers customers multiple technology platforms to differentiate their products in CMOS, Mixed-Signal, BCD, UHV, HV, SOI, MEMS/Sensors, eFlash, Discrete and GaN VIS has five 8-inch fabs in Taiwan and Singapore with a monthly capacity of about 262,000 wafers in 2022. For more information please visit https://www.vis.com.tw/en/
Press contact:
Efficient Power Conversion: Renee Yawger tel: 908.619.9678 email: renee.yawger@epc-co.com
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation: Hui-Chung Su tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901 email: husuc@vis.com.tw
Renee Yawger
Efficient Power Conversion Corporation
+1 908 619 9678
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other