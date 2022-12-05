The 1st Annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade in Coney Island

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 17, 2022, Good Brotha will host the 1st Annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade in Coney Island. This event will start at 12 pm, beginning at 37th and Mermaid and making its way to 16th and Mermaid. Along the parade route, you will be able to meet Santa, his elves, and even the reindeer. This is an event for the whole family.

We will stop at three schools on the parade route, giving away toys, canned food, diapers, and winter clothing to those in this community who need it most. Donations can be made through the Target Community Event Gift Registry https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/winter-wonderland-good-brotha
Donations of any kind are accepted for the raffles, and cash donations are always appreciated.

Good Brotha, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization whose mission is simply putting Love into action using innovative and collaborative ways to build up our community.

Our main focus is serving underprivileged kids in our community, Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY. Imagery means everything to our community, so we strive to be positive role models they can look up to. We do this by promoting exercise outlets for kids, giving them clothes, toys, and resources for school, and hosting fun events to keep them out of trouble to the best of our ability.

Good Brotha December 17th Winter Wonderland

