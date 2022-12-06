Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services in Indiana
The Daleville center is slated to open early 2023. The facility will provide autism services to 25 children and their families and create over 35 new jobs in the area.
Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana, southwest Michigan and central Illinois. Autism spectrum disorder is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the United States. As the need for ABA services grow, Lighthouse Autism Center continues to pursue its mission of bringing the highest quality autism therapy services to communities that need them.
“As a lifelong resident of Madison County and an ABA provider for over 10 years, I could not be prouder to expand Lighthouse Autism Center services into the Daleville area,” Clinical Director Sara Clark said. “I am confident in the excellent services provided by Lighthouse and am ecstatic about opening a center that is accessible to not only Madison County residents but also residents of Delaware County. We are blessed beyond measure to serve our current learners and their families and look forward to being able to do the same for many more families.”
Lighthouse Autism Center offers autism therapy in a natural, play-based environment that encourages children to explore their natural interests. At the newest center in Daleville. Indiana, children will have the opportunity to benefit from Lighthouse Fusion®, a unique clinical model that fuses the best practices of ABA and speech therapy into one innovative approach to autism therapy. Developed by a team of dually certified BCBA/SLP’s, some of only a handful in the world, children will participate in co-treat sessions where three clinicians collaborate with one child to develop goals and deliver therapy. Through this model, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun.
To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in Mishawaka, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past ten years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based ABA therapy provider for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. By offering an innovative clinical model called Lighthouse Fusion in a natural, play-based environment, Lighthouse brings together compassionate care and clinical excellence to unlock each child’s unique potential. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
