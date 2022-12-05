Embedded System Market 2022 Landscape Assessment By Type, Opportunities and Higher Growth Rate By 2030

Global embedded system market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to increasing demand for smart devices across the globe.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global embedded system market is estimated to reach USD 138.45 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for embedded systems is driven by the growing demand for connected devices in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and industrial automation. The increasing need for sensor systems, as well as the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, are also contributing to the growth of the embedded system market.

The automotive sector is expected to be the largest adopter of embedded systems in the next few years, due to the increasing demand for vehicle safety systems and the increasing demand for connected vehicles. In addition, the rising demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is expected to drive the demand for embedded systems in the automotive sector.

The industrial sector is also expected to be a significant adopter of embedded systems in the near future, driven by the increasing demand for advanced automation solutions. The rising demand for energy-efficient systems and the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 are expected to propel the growth of the embedded system market in the industrial sector.

North America Embedded system Market Share in 2020 was 43.69%. The North America region is expected to be the largest market for embedded systems, due to the presence of a large number of automotive manufacturers and the increasing demand for connected devices. The increasing investments in advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and IoT, are also expected to drive the growth of the embedded system market in the region.

The key players in the embedded system market include Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microchip Technology, and Samsung Electronics.

The Brainy Insights has segmented the global embedded system market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global Embedded System Market by Component:

• Software

• Hardware

Global Embedded system Market by Functionality:

• Real-time Embedded Systems

• Standalone Embedded Systems

Global Embedded System Market by System Size:

• Small-scale Embedded Systems

• Medium-scale Embedded Systems

• Large-scale Embedded Systems

Global Embedded System Market by Industry Verticals:

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Aerospace and Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Communication

• Energy

• Others

