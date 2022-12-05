Submit Release
List of Reopened Red and Yellow Code Zones from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (Last Update：2022/12/05)

MACAU, December 5 - List of Reopened Red and Yellow Code Zones from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre

(Last Update：2022/12/05)

List of Reopened Red Code ZonesLast Update2022/12/05 17:30

No.

Zone

Lockdown Date

Expected Reopening Date

Yellow Health Code Removal Date

1

EDF. SENG HEI COURT (BLOCO II):Rua de S. Lourenço 18C-18D

2022/11/14

2022/11/20

2022/11/22

2

EDF.  TRANQUILITY: Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga 28-28B

2022/11/14

2022/11/20

2022/11/22

3

 

THE RESIDENCIA MACAU (TOWER 3): Rua 1º de Maio 472C

2022/11/18

2022/11/23

2022/11/26

4

EDF. GREEN FIELD: Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 29-29A

2022/11/28

2022/12/03

2022/12/05

5

EDF. KUAN WAI:Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral 101-103

2022/11/28

2022/12/04

2022/12/05

List of Reopened Yellow Code Zones

（Last Update:2022/12/05 17:30）

No.

Zone

Lockdown Date

Expected Reopening Date

Date of Last NAT

(with the health code turning green after a negative NAT result)

1

EDF. TIM SENG:Rua de Tomás Vieira 68M-68P, Travessa de Tomás Vieira 2

2022/11/30

2022/12/05

2022/12/05

2

EDF. TIM YEE: Calçada Central de S. Lázaro 18-20B

2022/11/30

2022/12/05

2022/12/05

3

EDF. VANG SON: Calçada das Verdades 12 - 12A

2022/11/30

2022/12/05

2022/12/05

4

CERESE：Avenida do Coronel Mesquita 56A

2022/11/30

2022/12/05

2022/12/05

You just read:

