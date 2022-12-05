List of Reopened Red and Yellow Code Zones from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (Last Update：2022/12/05)
MACAU, December 5 - List of Reopened Red and Yellow Code Zones from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre
(Last Update：2022/12/05)
List of Reopened Red Code Zones（Last Update：2022/12/05 17:30）
|
No.
|
Zone
|
Lockdown Date
|
Expected Reopening Date
|
Yellow Health Code Removal Date
|
1
|
EDF. SENG HEI COURT (BLOCO II):Rua de S. Lourenço 18C-18D
|
2022/11/14
|
2022/11/20
|
2022/11/22
|
2
|
EDF. TRANQUILITY: Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga 28-28B
|
2022/11/14
|
2022/11/20
|
2022/11/22
|
3
|
THE RESIDENCIA MACAU (TOWER 3): Rua 1º de Maio 472C
|
2022/11/18
|
2022/11/23
|
2022/11/26
|
4
|
EDF. GREEN FIELD: Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque 29-29A
|
2022/11/28
|
2022/12/03
|
2022/12/05
|
5
|
EDF. KUAN WAI:Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral 101-103
|
2022/11/28
|
2022/12/04
|
2022/12/05
List of Reopened Yellow Code Zones
（Last Update:2022/12/05 17:30）
|
No.
|
Zone
|
Lockdown Date
|
Expected Reopening Date
|
Date of Last NAT
(with the health code turning green after a negative NAT result)
|
1
|
EDF. TIM SENG:Rua de Tomás Vieira 68M-68P, Travessa de Tomás Vieira 2
|
2022/11/30
|
2022/12/05
|
2022/12/05
|
2
|
EDF. TIM YEE: Calçada Central de S. Lázaro 18-20B
|
2022/11/30
|
2022/12/05
|
2022/12/05
|
3
|
EDF. VANG SON: Calçada das Verdades 12 - 12A
|
2022/11/30
|
2022/12/05
|
2022/12/05
|
4
|
CERESE：Avenida do Coronel Mesquita 56A
|
2022/11/30
|
2022/12/05
|
2022/12/05