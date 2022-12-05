Stinger Boy Entertainment CEO Darin James Makes Global Impact with Announcement of upcoming Projects for 2023

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When most people think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is, The Home Country Music; and yes, that may be true! However, the city is full of creatives who expand the realms of R&B, Hip-hop, Rock, Blues and Pop. With an explosion of talent and genres’, Nashville has quickly become the destination for aspiring artists in pursuit of stardom. Enter Darin James; a seasoned veteran of the industry, as both an artist and executive. In 2019, Darin began Stinger Boy Entertainment Inc., as a full boutique record label to offer artist development and repertoire.

What began as a vision, is now reality as Darin James prepares his roster of talent to make an impact on a global scale. Stinger Boy Entertainment serves as the one-stop destination for artists who want to not only build a brand, but a legacy. With major distribution through Empire, Stinger Boy Entertainment has more than enough muscle to hold its ground with household-named artists on both radio and stage.

When asked, What makes a Stinger Boy Entertainment artist, Darin James states, “When you hear music from Stinger Boy, you will feel a sting and an impact that will make you move, dance, tap your toes and connect to the music” Darin went on to add that Stinger Boy Entertainment is an artist friendly entertainment enterprise. Stinger Boy Entertainment is a complete ensemble with production, publishing and amazing songwriters.

At current, the Stinger Boy Entertainment roster has four artists, Big Willie B, Ace Lex, Falyn and KFHOX who all have projects in the works for early 2023. First up to bat is Big Willie B - a smooth laid back hip-hop artist with a genuine flow that slaps! First quarter, Big Will is set to release his single ‘Fast Lane’ featuring Ace Lex. The seductive and always classy Ace Lex is exactly what the game’s been missing. Straight out of Memphis, Ace Lex use of metaphors, mixed with that trademark Memp10 slang will make the average MC run for cover. Following ‘Fast Lane’, Stinger Boy Entertainment will drop the long anticipated album from Big Willie B, which will set the waters for Ace Lex smash single ‘Get Away’. The forecast for Stinger Boy Entertainment looks promising! The new year is sure to be pivotal for the entire roster as the momentum from one project will fuel the next.

Darin James, a forty-year veteran of the entertainment industry brings an array of talents to the table as CEO of Stinger Boy Entertainment. An active drummer, songwriter, producer and engineer, Darin is an artist activist and believes in the premise that music has no boundaries. Darin has had the pleasure of working with numerous artists and producers, such as Willie Mitchel, Shannon Sanders, Stacy Mitchhart Band, Memphis Soul tour, Lynn White, Luther Allison, Kimberly Lock, India Irie, Jesse McCartney, Gary Clark Jr. and more. Darin is also credited with co-writing and producing two songs on Crystal Shawanda’s 2021 Juno award-winning Blue’s album of the year. In addition, Darin co-wrote and produced her ‘How Bad do you Want It’, from Crystal’s Midnight Blue’s album.

With the new year approaching, Stinger Boy Entertainment is in position to make a deafening impact on the Industry. The plan is to diversify the catalog for the label and provide the artists the resources needed to flourish. Darin James states, “Stinger Boy Entertainment artists are game changers that represent as brand ambassadors”.

Big Willie B - It's Going Down To Night (Official Video)