Bioprosthetics Market 2022 - Key Players, Industry Insights and Dynamics, Growth and Supply Chain Analysis 2030

Global Bioprosthetics market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to the rising number of cases of cardiovascular disorders.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bioprosthetics market is expected to reach USD 12.12 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.54% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for bioprosthetic implants, due to their favorable properties such as durability, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness.

The bioprosthetic market is further driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders, as well as the growing awareness among patients regarding the advantages of bioprosthetic implants. Furthermore, technological advances in the field of tissue engineering, coupled with the increasing number of clinical trials, are also contributing to the growth of the bioprosthetic market.

Restraints of global Bioprosthetics Market

1. High cost of Bioprosthetics: The cost of purchasing, implanting, and maintaining bioprosthetics is significantly higher than traditional prosthetics. This may be a major restraint for the growth of the global bioprosthetics market.

2. Risk of Infection: The risk of infection due to the implantation of bioprosthetics is a major concern. This is because bioprosthetics are made from biological materials, which can be easily infected.

3. Lack of Skilled Professionals: The lack of skilled professionals for the implantation of bioprosthetics is another major restraint for the growth of the global bioprosthetics market.

4. Risk of Rejection: There is a risk of rejection of bioprosthetics due to the body’s immune system. This is a major restraint for the growth of the global bioprosthetics market.

The report segments the bioprosthetic market on the basis of product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into biomaterials, bioprosthetic valves, and bioprosthetic joint implants. The biomaterials segment is further sub-segmented into biopolymers, ceramics, and metals.

By application, the bioprosthetics market is segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, urological, and other applications. Among these, cardiovascular applications are expected to dominate the market, due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, hypertension, and stroke.

Geographically, the bioprosthetic market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, due to the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the presence of a large number of players in the region.

The key players in the bioprosthetics market include Cook, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International, Inc.

