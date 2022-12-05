Tough Enough to Wear Pink Celebrates Fundraising Milestone in Las Vegas

Monies RAISED in the Community STAY in the Community

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tough Enough to Wear Pink ™ (TETWP), the Western Community’s grassroots campaign to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer returns to Las Vegas’s Thomas & Mack Center to celebrate the 18th annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night. Since its inception, the ten-day rodeo championship has raised life-altering funds for the cause.



“This year, we have fundraised $39 million to date,” shares Lacey Wheatley, Executive Director of Tough Enough to Wear Pink. “We are excited to have the honor of announcing our top fundraising rodeos of the year and recognizing sponsors, volunteers and fans for their support.”

The arena promises to be a sea of pink, with rodeo athletes and fans sporting the color in honor of breast cancer awareness. A special fan will be among them: Rick Dawson, a long-time supporter of Tough Enough to Wear Pink and owner of 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Earlier this year, Mr. Dawson created a custom TETWP quarter sheet for the prize-winning horse in celebration of Travers Stakes Week. Mr. Dawson will be presented a custom silver buckle from Montana Silversmiths to recognize his support.

Founder Terry Wheatley, who is also the President of Vintage Wine Estates , a major California wine company, is proud that the campaign she co-founded has helped so many families. “Facing breast cancer isn’t easy. It uplifts you to know you have the entire western community behind you.”

Tough Enough to Wear Pink offers planning, marketing, promotional and merchandising support to rodeo committees to host events in their own communities. The money raised in the community, stays in the community, to promote early detection and mammograms, provide transportation to medical appointments, support local clinics and hospitals and aid families.

Ms. Wheatley has also created a wine for the cause, Purple Cowboy , which donates 100% of its profits to Tough Enough to Wear Pink™. Purple Cowboy Tenacious Red (blend) and Trail Boss Cabernet Sauvignon are available nationally at retail and online , and at concessions during Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. The brand also serves as a sponsor of TETWP 2022, along with Montana Silversmiths, Twisted X, Cinch Jeans, and Las Vegas Events.

Each year, Tough Enough to Wear Pink™ recognizes the leading fundraising TETWP events. Notable fundraisers include Gunnison Cattleman’s Days Colorado, Magic Valley Stampede Idaho, Longview Pro Rodeo Texas, TETWP Northern Colorado and Red Bluff Roundup California

About Vintage Wine Estates:

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has grown to be the 14th largest wine producer in the U.S., selling more than two million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To consistently drive growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards, and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. While VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 60 brands ranging from $10 to $150 at retail, its primary focus is on the fastest growing luxury segment of the wine industry with the majority of brands selling at over $15 per bottle. The Company regularly posts updates and additional information at https://www.vintagewineestates.com.

About Tough Enough to Wear Pink:

Tough Enough to Wear Pink was created by Purple Cowboy founder, entrepreneur and breast cancer survivor Terry Wheatley in 2004 with Karl Stressman, former director of special events at Wrangler and commissioner of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA), now CEO of the American Quarter Horse Association. Wheatley’s goal is to bring the sport of professional rodeo and the western community together to rally against breast cancer. 100% of the profits from the sales of Purple Cowboy wines are donated to Tough Enough to Wear Pink. For more information, visit toughenoughtowearpink.com.

