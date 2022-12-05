Songwriter and Keynote Speaker Gail Taylor Announces Release of new single “Let Your Freak Flag Fly” as Gail T as Charged

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gail Taylor, a Canadian songwriter, keynote speaker and mental health advocate is excited to announce the release date of her newest single, “Let Your Freak Flag Fly” under the artist moniker ‘Gail T as Charged.’

The song is a message of encouragement for all to find acceptance within themselves, to love themselves and ignore the people that don’t understand. It will be released on December 9th.

Gail began her musical journey in her mid 60’s after pursuing a lifelong career in finance. Each song she introduces to the world carries an important message derived from her personal life experiences. She creates to inspire and motivate others and uses the songs with accompanying lyric videos in her keynote speaking engagements.

The inspiration for ‘Let Your Freak Flag Fly’ came from Gail’s love for change. She loves that the human experience evolves with each generation and that people are diving deeper into figuring out their own identities while stepping into their truths in a more authentic way.

Gail’s message is “Don’t worry about the people that don’t get you… Surround yourself with those that accept you for who you are and let go of the notion that everyone is going to 'get you.' We are human after all. I say 'Live and let live!' Oh, and don’t forget to let your freak flag fly!”

The foundation of Gail’s musical message is built on the philosophy that music can transform and positively impact individuals and communities. Her stories and energy are synonymous with advocating and inspiring people to become their best selves!

Contact Gail Taylor for full press kit:

phone: 587-987-2837 or

email: gailtaylor@gailtaylormusic.com

Listen to private link Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/hFVDN