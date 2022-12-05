XCPCNL Business Services Announces Launch of Customer Service Experience Predictor developed from Centiment Capital IP

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is excited to announce that the company has successfully developed a Centiment Capital IP that has been commercialized into a B2C product called CSEP(Customer Service Experience Predictor).

CSEP is a system that anticipates customer sentiment for inbound customer service call centers. The objective for clients will be the following:

Building Effective Engagement and Brand Value

Improving Customer Satisfaction

Driving Effective Engagement, Market Share and ROI

Currently, we are in a beta test with a Fortune 100 client in the banking Industry, collecting and synthesizing their caller data from social media using known attributes. We then analyze the data using the Centiment.io AI IP to develop a sentiment rating for those callers. Once the beta test is completed, we will license the software to this client for them to sell to their clients, generating a new revenue stream for XCPCNL.



“This is a significant step for us, as we have stated our goal was to commercialize Centiment Capital IP’s to develop B2B and B2C products. Though we have not completed the merger in totality, we are creating revenue driving products to ensure XCPCNL’s long term growth and continue to build Shareholder value. This is the benefit of raising capital to cover development costs and IP development” said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

