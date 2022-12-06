Innovations in Data Attribution Providing Greater Marketing Insights for Retailers, Colling Media Explains
Massive Retailer Drives 95% Increase in Store Traffic by Leveraging Cutting-Edge Attribution ModelPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colling Media, one of Arizona’s fastest-growing advertising agencies, is proving data attribution modeling is redefining how retailers evaluate marketing ROI. Attribution helps follow the path to purchase and enables service providers to connect directly with customers. The agency specializes in offline foot traffic, cross-device attribution and digital out-of-home (DOOH) attribution.
“Running digital out-of-home programmatically has given us the ability to run and produce campaigns that are extremely engaging and effective with tracking results that advertisers care about. We have proven effectiveness leveraging a medium that historically has been so difficult to track and measure, ” said Chief Digital Officer, Jordan Schuster.
Colling Media has used several types of attributions in the retail, recruitment and higher education sectors. In the retail space, the ad agency utilized offline foot traffic, cross-device and digital out-of-home attribution methods, increasing ROI for several brands.
Utilizing offline foot traffic attribution, a brand with over a thousand retail locations was able to credit store visits to specific advertisements. In doing so, Colling Media was also able to attribute online purchases and revenue volume after initial ad exposure.
Audiences were exposed to display, in-banner video and OTT/CTV ads programmatically. Colling Media was able to track unique device IDs from initial ad exposure to the moment they visited one of the retailer’s locations. As a result, the retailer saw a 6.5% conversion rate which was an increase of 28% year-over-year. This attribution data lead to driving ongoing optimizations in targeting, messaging and audience segmentation, among other campaign improvements.
Cross-device attribution allows Colling Media to provide more accurate reporting in an increasingly fractured media landscape. A user could be served an impression while watching television but have no way to complete a purchase through their television. By connecting data points to gain a better understanding of the different devices in a single household, the ad agency is able to tie impressions from one device to online purchases or in-store visits using another device.
Colling Media was able to perform digital out-of-home attribution by helping retailers leverage programmatic media and weather triggers for digital out-of-home billboards. For example, an in-store visit or an online purchase could be traced back to a user’s initial exposure to a digital out-of-home billboard from a smartphone.
In a specific campaign, audiences were exposed to dynamic advertisements reflecting real-time weather conditions, showing how those conditions related to a retailer’s service. Digital advertising combined with offline conversion tracking (integrating physical to digital and back to physical) resulted in a 95% increase in in-store visits and a 20% increase in purchases.
“We are proud of our ability to connect the dots for our clients. Finding ways to measure many different channels and media types against various conversion points - both online and offline - provides the insights that advertisers need to make great decisions with their marketing dollars”, said Colling Media CEO, Brian Colling.
