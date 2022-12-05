Acetone Market Capitalisation, Analysis, Product Producing, High Players and Forecast 2022-2030

Acetone, also known as propanone, is a colourless solvent used widely in manufacturing of plastics and other industrial products.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acetone is a colorless, volatile, flammable liquid with a characteristic pleasant odor. It is a versatile solvent and is used in a variety of end-use industries, such as paints & coatings and pharmaceuticals. Acetone is also used as a solvent in the production of polymers, including polycarbonate, polyurethane, and acrylic fiber. It is also used in the production of adhesives, inks, and other products. With its wide range of applications, the demand for acetone is expected to remain strong over the forecast period.

Global acetone market is projected to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for acetone in various end-use industries, such as paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others.

Restraints of the global Acetone Market

1. Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: The price of raw materials used to produce Acetone such as acetylene, isopropyl alcohol, and propylene can be highly unstable. This can lead to inconsistent production costs and prices, which can in turn affect the profitability of the market.

2. Environmental Regulations: Acetone is a volatile organic compound (VOC) and is subject to strict environmental regulations in many countries, which can add to production costs and limit the availability of the product.

3. Stringent Regulations on Uses: The use of Acetone for certain applications is highly regulated in many countries and regions due to the potential health and environmental risks. This can limit the potential for certain applications and thus limit the potential of the global Acetone market.

Challenges of the global Acetone Market

High transportation costs: Acetone is a lightweight, volatile liquid that needs to be transported in special containers. Consequently, transportation costs can be high, which increases the cost of the product for end-users.

Rising competition: The global acetone market is highly competitive, with many players competing for market share. This competition can cause prices to fluctuate, reducing profits for producers and suppliers.

Growing substitutes: The availability of substitutes, such as propylene glycol and glycerol, can reduce demand for acetone and reduce profits for producers and suppliers.

The major players in the acetone market are Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., SABIC, Solvay S.A., and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. These companies are investing in research and development activities to develop new products and technologies. They are also focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their market share.

