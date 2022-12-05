Vicki Znavor of UBU to be Featured on Close up Radio

LONG BEACH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the incredible challenges and adversity we face, both personally and professionally, life can be an uphill battle and sometimes we lose our true selves along the way. Getting support from a coach who has experienced some of the same challenges can be life changing. A coach isn’t someone telling us what to do, but someone who can objectively help us navigate the challenges in our lives and work, help us to see where we have opportunities to grow, and motivate us to see our gifts and use them to live our best lives.

Vicki Znavor is a former HR executive, Certified Leadership Coach and author of Authenticity Reawakened: The Path to OWNING Your Life’s Story and Fulfilling Your Purpose. A graduate of Calumet College of St. Joseph, Vicki earned her MBA from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and spent over four decades in corporate roles.

“As a Leadership coach I help my clients know who they are and what they value. With this insight they take greater ownership in creating a plan for how they want to live and work. They know what they will stand up for, how they will apply their values and what’s most important in their lives. My clients work hard because they want to live authentically and have careers that are fulfilling to them. This is what we all deserve.”

With her practical, relatable, and engaging approach, Vicki’s coaching encourages us to tap into our own inner wisdom and use it to build confidence and conquer the fear that gets in our way.

As a child, Vicki lived in a chaotic and challenging environment. While not ideal, she recognizes that many pivotal life moments resulted in a set of values that have helped her succeed. She built a model for helping clients identify their pivotal moments and values and her clients have gained deep insights into why they do what they do and what they’d like to change.

My life experiences growing up were tough and chaotic, but it also made me very empathetic to other people. This empathy made me a great HR executive. Because my parents often struggled with money, I became financially astute which also helped me become a responsible executive. This is the kind of insight I help my readers and clients identify for themselves.

Before starting her coaching practice, she worked in the corporate world for over forty years. As is true with her clients, she often felt uncertain of how to navigate corporate politics. She realized early on that she was incapable of being anything other than herself so she decided to communicate authentically, in her own voice and in a way that anyone could understand.

After retiring, it dawned on her that her purpose and mission was to be a coach so that she could help others be more purpose-driven in their work and lives. Today she is helping to transform others’ lives by sharing the work in her book and coaching practice. “I am certain that we all do our best work when we show up as who we are.”

This is what led her to write her first book, Authenticity Reawakened: The Path to OWNING Your Life’s Story and Fulfilling Your Purpose, an unflinching unapologetic memoir from her childhood to adulthood. Her objective is to help people connect to their life stories and find success by living intentionally and with true joy.

“Being reawakened is rooted in the fact that because we are so busy with the complexities of life, we lose our true selves over and over again. Sometimes we get lost in deadlines, obligations, financial worries, etc. and we lose ourselves. It takes work to get back to who we are and what we value, but once we know how to do it and why it’s important we can live more authentically and with purpose.

Vicki encourages all of us to honor our story in way that makes sense for each of us.

Vicki has been recognized by Crains Chicago Business as a Notable Leader in HR (2020) and one of ALPFA’s Most Powerful Latinas of 2019. She has also received the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Gold Quill award and numerous Silver Quill awards for Benefits communications.

Vicki says her hope is to be able to look back at her life and say she is proud of not only what she achieved but how she went about doing so. This is what she aspires for all of us.

“You are the only one of you that has ever existed on earth so if you run someone else’s race you will never feel fulfilled or find meaning. By expressing your whole self genuinely, you will attain the happiness you desire and I am here to help you honor your journey.”

Close Up Radio will feature Vicki Znavor in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday December 7th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.vickiznavor.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno