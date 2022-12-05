Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,730 in the last 365 days.

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Employee Admits to Stealing $37,964 in Concealed Handgun License Fees

Columbus – A former employee in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees paid by those seeking concealed handgun licensure, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Cheryl Brady pleaded guilty on Friday in Jackson County Common Pleas Court to theft in office, a felony of the third degree, and will be sentenced at a later date. As part of her plea, she agreed to make full restitution, including audit costs.

The Auditor of State’s Office was contacted by Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier in October 2019 after an internal review uncovered discrepancies in deposits of permit fees.

The Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation jointly investigated the case and ultimately determined that Brady had been pocketing cash payments made to the Sheriff’s Office. From November 2018 through October 2019, SIU calculated that at least $37,964 was taken.

Brady was indicted in May 2021, and the Jackson County Prosecutor appointed SIU attorneys to prosecute the case. Brady’s initial pre-trial bond was revoked earlier this year after she failed a drug test.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 94 convictions resulting in more than $4.9 million in restitution (Map of SIU Convictions Since January 2019: https://ohioauditor.gov/fraud/convictions_map.html). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

You just read:

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Employee Admits to Stealing $37,964 in Concealed Handgun License Fees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.