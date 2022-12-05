Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Employee Admits to Stealing $37,964 in Concealed Handgun License Fees

Columbus – A former employee in the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees paid by those seeking concealed handgun licensure, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Cheryl Brady pleaded guilty on Friday in Jackson County Common Pleas Court to theft in office, a felony of the third degree, and will be sentenced at a later date. As part of her plea, she agreed to make full restitution, including audit costs.

The Auditor of State’s Office was contacted by Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier in October 2019 after an internal review uncovered discrepancies in deposits of permit fees.

The Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation jointly investigated the case and ultimately determined that Brady had been pocketing cash payments made to the Sheriff’s Office. From November 2018 through October 2019, SIU calculated that at least $37,964 was taken.

Brady was indicted in May 2021, and the Jackson County Prosecutor appointed SIU attorneys to prosecute the case. Brady’s initial pre-trial bond was revoked earlier this year after she failed a drug test.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 94 convictions resulting in more than $4.9 million in restitution (Map of SIU Convictions Since January 2019: https://ohioauditor.gov/fraud/convictions_map.html). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

