Golden Port Visa Achieves 300+ Successful Applications for Portugal Golden Visa and Passport

Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2022) - The well-known migration consultancy provider, Golden Port Visa, crosses the mark of 300+ successful applications for Portugal Golden Visa and Portugal passport. This clearly shows the company's dedicated efforts in helping people in property acquisitions in Portugal and getting the visa.

The process of obtaining the Golden Visa is as follows:

Choose the type of investment and sign a reservation agreement.

Connect with the company's partner law firm to obtain TaxID (NIF) and to open a bank account.

Complete the investment by paying through a Portuguese bank account.

Submit the application after preparing all the documents properly and making the investment. Golden Port helps clients with this.

Carry out the SEF appointment for biometrics. This requires physical presence for fingerprints and for concluding the application status.

Get the Golden Visa, which has a two-year permit and must be renewed after that.

Golden Port Visa accompanies their clients for the complete 5-year period. They specialize in the niche sector of the Portugal residency through their real estate investment program.

An individual is required to spend a total of 14 days in Portugal within the first two years. Then, he or she must spend a total of 21 days between the third, fourth, and fifth year. Renewal happens every two years. In the sixth year, the individual can apply for permanent residency or citizenship in Portugal. This process can take from 6-12 months.

Significance of Portugal Golden Visa

Obtaining the Portugal Golden Visa is the fastest way to getting European Union citizenship. The visa provides visa-free travel through the EU and also the possibility to get a Portuguese passport within a period of five years.

Requirements for applying for Portugal Golden Visa

The applicant must be above 18 years of age.

He/she should have no criminal records.

The person should not be having EU citizenship or Swiss citizenship.

He/she should be investing in Portugal.

Golden Port Visa is a trustworthy, high-performing, discreet boutique migration consultancy that helps people obtain the Portugal Golden Visa and the Portuguese passport. The consultancy specialises in this real estate investment program, which is known as Portugal Golden Visa, and has the right network and resources to help entrepreneurs, aspiring real estate investors, and families get the Golden Visa in the most hassle-free manner possible. The topmost qualities of the consultancy are transparency in their way of working and dealing with clients and keeping up with the highest quality standards of service in this field.

People interested in property investment in this part of the world can apply for Golden Portugal Visa. Obtaining a visa may sound to be a daunting task, but with the assistance of the right consultancy, the process can become smoother and easier.

Interested people can contact the company via telephone +351 926 293 220 or email at info@goldenportvisa.com or via Whatsapp, WeChat, or Telegram at the same telephone number and book a call with the team.

