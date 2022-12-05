Fairbridge Asset Management Hires Andrew Schnissel As Senior Vice President, Origination and Business Development.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairbridge Asset Management LLC (“Fairbridge” or the “Company”), a private lender focused on originating, investing and managing commercial real estate loans in major markets throughout the United States, today announced that Andrew Schnissel has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Origination and Business Development, to support the Company’s operations and core business functions, as well as its continued national expansion.
Andrew brings extensive origination and underwriting experience to the Company, having been involved in the origination of over $250 million commercial real estate debt transactions. Brian Walter, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Fairbridge said, “We’re pleased to welcome Andrew to the Fairbridge team. Andrew will play an integral role in helping Fairbridge to continue to execute its growth strategy and to build upon its leadership position in the commercial real estate investment industry.”
Throughout his career, Andrew has been involved in all facets of commercial real estate finance including overseeing business development/strategy, sitting on investment committees, investor relations, capital markets, regulatory/compliance, and other critical facets. After graduating Touro law school with a J.D. in real estate law, Andrew became a Managing Director at Leviathan Capital, where he helped lead originations for the company.
After leaving Leviathan, Andrew joined We Lend LLC as Director of Operations. At We Lend, he oversaw company-wide operations and started a multifamily lending platform. Andrew most recently worked at Gramercy Capital Group, a private family office, where he originated short-term bridge loans in the New York metro market.
“I’m excited to join Fairbridge,” said Andrew. “Fairbridge has built a tremendous business over the past five years and I’m looking forward to utilizing my experience to help them thoughtfully deepen and expand the breadth of its platform.”
Fairbridge is committed to providing investors access to the real estate private lending marketplace. We feel these secured loans provide a very attractive risk-reward profile in a volatile investment environment. The Company’s institutional platform originates mortgage loans with a principal value of up to $100 million, with a particular emphasis on borrowers seeking $10 million or less.
For additional information, please visit the Fairbridge website at http://FairbridgeLLC.com.
STEVEN J. WISSAK
For additional information, please visit the Fairbridge website at http://FairbridgeLLC.com.
