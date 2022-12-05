Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Expanding at a CAGR of 11.70% during 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

At 11.70% CAGR, Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 11.32 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study “Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 ?

The global lithium-ion battery separator market size reached US$ 5.67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.32 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.70% during 2022-2027.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 ?

A lithium-ion battery separator is a thin, porous membrane that prevents electrical short circuits by physically separating the anode and cathode. It is moisturized by an electrolyte that acts as a catalyst for the passage of ions inside the battery.

It primarily focuses on facilitating ion transport in the cell while providing a barrier between two electrodes. It is manufactured from non-woven fibers, polymer films, and ceramic materials that offer chemical stability, excellent mechanical properties, and cost-effectiveness.

As a result, lithium-ion battery separator finds extensive applications in industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics sectors across the globe.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐈𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The global lithium-ion battery separator market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Moreover, the development of stable and safe lithium-ion batteries coated with polyolefins and ceramic oxides to prevent shrinkage and particle penetration is positively influencing the market growth.

Additionally, the rising product demand due to its higher resistance to electrical short circuits, strength, chemical permeability, and safety is another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the implementation of numerous favorable government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions has catalyzed market growth.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, miniaturization of lithium-ion batteries, improvements in separator design, and rapid growth in the automotive industry, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

o Polypropylene (PP)

o Polyethylene (PE)

o Nylon

o Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬:

o 16µm

o 20µm

o 25µm

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

o Industrial

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players in the market are

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Beijing SOJO Electric Co. Ltd.

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

ENTEK International LLC

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (Oji Paper Co. Ltd.)

Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Corporation

And W-SCOPE Corporation

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

