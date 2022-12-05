Secretary Blinken’s Call with Rwandan President Kagame

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Rwandan President Paul Kagame to discuss the importance of peace and stability in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Secretary Blinken expressed strong support for regional mediation and dialogue led by Angola and the East African Community. He underscored the need for concrete progress on and implementation of commitments made during these discussions, including the November 23 Luanda Mini-Summit on Peace and Security communiqué. Secretary Blinken made clear that any external support to non-state armed groups in the DRC must end, including Rwanda’s assistance to M23, an armed group that has been designated by the United States and the United Nations. Secretary Blinken also shared deep concern about the impact of the fighting on Congolese civilians who have been killed, injured and displaced from their homes. Secretary Blinken condemned the resurgence of hate speech and public incitement against Rwandaphone communities, recalling the real and horrible consequences of such rhetoric in the past.