Join™ Digital, Inc. introduces AdaptIQ™, the first connected data platform to power the creation of amazing work places

Join and our partners have empowered our customers to create amazing work experiences that adapt to their changing needs,” said Karl May, co-founder and CEO of Join.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join™ Digital, Inc., a leading worktech provider in the digitization of the workplace, today announced its newest product innovation, AdaptIQ™. The new connected data platform empowers the future of work—the adaptive workplace—by unifying unmatched advanced digital capabilities, rich data insights, and operational simplification between enterprises, operators and real estate owners.
Digital transformation, the pandemic, and changing hybrid work patterns have raised the bar for enterprises and real estate owners to create compelling workplace environments for teams to thrive, and to measure and continuously improve those environments.
Unlike existing point solutions, AdaptIQ unifies the data from a wide variety of sensors to create a rich visual representation of the workplace empowering businesses to analyze real trends and demand with the confidence to continually invest in better employee work experiences.
Features such as multi-location flex spaces, digitized amenity and collaboration spaces, occupancy sensing, environmental monitoring, badge-free access control, intuitive space and resource booking, and high-performance WiFi create customized, amazing workplaces that encourage teams to utilize their digital-enabled spaces for maximum effectiveness.
Using easy to understand dashboards, everyone from workplace leaders monitoring how users experience every facet of the workplace, to asset managers comparing performance across an entire portfolio, get a full picture of return-to-work metrics and space utilization to better understand real usage and decide how to adapt.
¹According to Gartner®, “Without the shared experience of a physical office, employees miss out on the inspiration, the sense of unity, the opportunities for spontaneous collaboration and the serendipity of physical architecture. Digital architecture must step in.”
“AdaptIQ is the culmination of several years of close collaboration between Join’s team of incredibly talented engineers and data scientists, our customers, and our partners. We have long believed that our digital backbone provided the foundation for a highly strategic worktech platform. I am delighted that this belief has been realized with AdaptIQ. Join and our partners have empowered our customers to create amazing work experiences that adapt to their changing needs,” said Karl May, co-founder and CEO of Join.
“At Swig, using data to create exceptional workspaces has played a key role in our goal to attract and retain high quality enterprises for our assets. Join gives us the digital capabilities and data to accomplish this,” said Kairee Tann, Senior Vice President, Director of Innovation and Community Impact. “We believe in staying at the forefront of emerging trends in the commercial real estate industry. By adopting AdaptIQ we gain a better understanding of our portfolio through data.”
Incorporating feedback from our customers, Join is able to continually advance the future of the workplace delivering digital-enabled environments that are efficient to operate and promote productivity, collaboration, wellbeing, and sustainability in a changing world.
The AdaptIQ platform also enables Join’s technology partners to quickly link into a secure, unified, and high-performance network to develop and deploy new applications that enhance the system. AdaptIQ can ingest billions of data points from tens to thousands of sources, streaming into our data engine. AdaptIQ transforms normalized data streams with AI tools to deliver actionable insights for both Join customers and partners.
¹Gartner, Architect the Future of Work With the Digital Workplace Framework, Jim Murphy, Gene Phifer, 29 June 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Join Digital
Join operates the world’s only digital workplace platform adaptable to the changing needs of enterprises and workplace providers. We empower enterprises and real estate owners to digitize any physical space with our unique modular approach to embedding digital technologies, extracting data, and providing actionable workspace experience intelligence. Our all-in-one worktech platform combines our proven secure connectivity, sensorization, data pipeline, and unified insights engine to drive smarter human-centered spaces, more sustainable environments, and streamlined operations, despite constant change. To learn more, visit www.joindigital.com.
